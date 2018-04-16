Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Struggles offensively in Game 1 loss
Towns managed eight points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block across 40 minutes during Minnesota's 104-101 loss to the Rockets during Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Towns was unusually limited on offense in Game 1 after averaging 23.8 points in four regular-season games against the Rockets. The All-Star big man did turn in a typically strong effort on the boards, with Sunday's contest marking his fifth straight with double-digit rebounds dating back to the tail end of the regular season. Given that his nine shot attempts were his fewest since March 2, Towns is likely primed for a boost in usage in Game 2 on Wednesday night.
