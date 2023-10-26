Towns supplied 19 points (8-25 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and four blocks over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 97-94 loss to the Raptors.

Towns finished second on the Timberwolves in scoring despite shooting just 20 percent from three in Wednesday's regular-season opener. He also finished as one of three players with a double-double in the road loss to the Raptors. Across 29 appearances last season, Towns posted a double-double in nine matchups.