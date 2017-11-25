Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Struggles to find his shot

Towns finished with 18 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 109-97 loss to Miami.

Towns struggled in this game, missing his first eight shots of the game. The Timberwolves got behind early and never really made a game of it. He was able to do some damage late in the game to salvage his line with a double-double, but again, failed to assert himself. He has now failed to score more than 18 points in his last five games, while only collecting one steal and two blocks in that same period. He should be able to turn it around, but owners will be starting to get frustrated with his lack of dominance on both ends of the floor.