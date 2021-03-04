Towns recorded 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 135-102 loss to the Hornets.

Wednesday's performance was arguably Towns' worst of the season, as he committed four turnovers in addition to his lackluster shooting during the Wolves' ninth consecutive loss. The effort marked Towns' first sub-20 point game since Feb. 19, where he scored 19 points against the Raptors.