Towns finished with 11 points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 109-104 win over the Clippers.

Not only did Towns find himself in foul trouble early, but he was also unable to get much going when he was on the court. Luckily for the Timberwolves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Naz Reid pitched in to offset Towns' misfortunes. He should be able to turn things around in the series against the Grizzlies, as he posted excellent numbers in all four games against Memphis this season.