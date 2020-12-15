Towns posted 14 points (3-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 27 minutes during Monday's preseason loss against the Grizzlies.

Towns might have ended as one of five Minnesota players that scored in double digits, but he struggled with his shot during the entire game and only made three of his 12 attempts from the field. Towns expanded his range last season and that is likely to translate into a drop-off in shooting percentages, but he shouldn't have games where he shoots 25 percent from the field too often. He made a career-worst 50.8 percent of his shots last season, though, so that's not exactly encouraging looking towards the beginning of the regular season in a few more days.