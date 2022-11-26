Towns recorded just 19 points (6-22 FG, 1-11 3PT, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 37 minutes in Friday's 110-108 loss to the Hornets.

Towns' 22 shot-attempts were his second most of the season. Unfortunately, his .273 shooting percentage was his second lowest on the year. The big man was unable to make up for his poor shooting night in other areas, as his four rebounds were a season-low. All-in-all it was a rought night for Minnesota's star big man. He will look to get things back on track Sunday against the Warriors.