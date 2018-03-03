Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Suffers first career ejection

Towns received his second technical foul late in the second quarter, finishing the game with 13 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's 116-108 loss to Utah.

Towns was ejected for the first time in his career, leaving the game after just 20 minutes. While his first technical was warranted, his second was dubious, to say the least, and there is a good chance it is rescinded by the league. He had played well up until that point and there is no risk of him missing any time because of the ejection. The Timberwolves don't play again until next Thursday, giving them plenty of time to regroup before a two-game homestand against the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.