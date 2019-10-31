Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Suspended two games
Towns was suspended two games for his role in Wednesday's altercation with Joel Embiid, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Both Towns and Embiid received two-game bans, while Ben Simmons avoided punishment. Prior to getting ejected Wednesday, Towns notched 13 points, six rebounds, two steals, an assists and a block in 23 minutes. He'll be eligible to return for Wednesday's game against Memphis after sitting out Minnesota's next two games, which come against the Wizards and Bucks. In his absence, look for Noah Vonleh and Jordan Bell to see increased run.
