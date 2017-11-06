Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Takes back seat in win with 16 points

Towns tallied 16 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3 Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots across 29 minutes in Sunday's 112-94 win over the Hornets.

Towns' downtick in production was once again caused by foul trouble, which held him to two points two games ago. While he fared far better in Sunday's contest, it is certainly a contributing factor in hampering his output.With the right matchup, this won't be as big of an issue, and his current average of 11.1 rebounds per game makes him an elite center moving forward.