Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Tallies big double-double in win

Towns tallied 26 points (12-19 FG, 2-2 FG), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block across 47 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 win over the Nuggets.

Towns led the team in minutes played as the game required an overtime period to decide it, finishing above his season average in scoring as he knocked down 63 percent of his shot attempts. He also led the team in rebounding by a wide margin en route to yet another double-double. Towns finishes the regular season with averages of 21.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, but most importantly he helped the franchise to its first playoff berth in 13 seasons.