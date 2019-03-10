Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Team optimistic after MRI

The Timberwolves are optimistic about the results of an MRI on Towns' knee, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Towns left Saturday's game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent right knee injury, but whatever issue he's dealing with doesn't appear to be overly serious. The Wolves are listing Towns as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks, and it's certainly possible he could be held out on a precautionary basis on the second night of a back-to-back set.