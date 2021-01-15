Towns (wrist) tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Towns, who recently returned from a six-game absence due to a wrist injury, now will miss extended time with a positive coronavirus diagnosis. Towns' mother passed away due to complications with the virus, so this is a personal issue for him as well, as evidenced by his emotional social media post. While Towns is isolating and recovering, Naz Reid and Ed Davis will likely see the majority of center minutes for Minnesota.