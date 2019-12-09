Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Thrives passing one more time

Towns had 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 142-125 loss at the Lakers.

Towns has always been a scoring and rebounding threat, but he has also showed great passing skills of late. He has dished out five or more assists in each of his last six games while scoring over 18 points in each of those games and grabbing double-digit boards thrice. Towns averages 7.0 dimes per game over that six-game span, and he will aim to continue that strong run of play Monday at Phoenix.