Towns (wrist) will start Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Wolves radio voice Alan Horton reports.
As expected, Towns will return to action Wednesday after missing Sunday's game on the second night of a back-to-back. In his return from a wrist injury on Saturday, Towns finished with 25 points, 13 boards, four assists and three blocks in 37 minutes.
