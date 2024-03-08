Towns will undergo surgery to repair his torn left meniscus and will be re-evaluated in a month, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Based on this news, Towns will likely be re-evaluated around April 8th. There would be four games left in the regular season at that point, and it seems unlikely that he would be available for those. However, Wojnarowski adds that Towns could return during the early portions of the Western Conference Playoffs. In the meantime, Minnesota will likely rely on Kyle Anderson, Naz Reid and T.J. Warren to fill the void.