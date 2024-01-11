Towns chipped in 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 44 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 127-120 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Towns led all players in Wednesday's overtime contest in rebounds while ending as one of two Timberwolves with 25 or more points to go along with a team-high assist total in a losing effort. Towns tallied at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the first time this year while recording his first double-double since Dec. 20 against Philadelphia.