Towns recorded 23 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 127-113 loss to the 76ers.

Towns led all players in Wednesday's game in rebounds while finishing as one of three players with 20 or more points and the lone Timberwolves player with a double-double in a losing effort. Towns has hauled in 10 or more boards in 16 outings this year, posting a double-double four of his last five games.