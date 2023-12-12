Towns racked up 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 121-107 loss to New Orleans.

Towns led all Timberwolves in rebounds while posting a team-high-tying point total in a double-double performance in the road defeat. Towns has hauled in 10 or more boards in 13 games this season, finishing with a double-double in 12 of those outings.