Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Traveling to Milwaukee

Coach Ryan Saunders said Towns (head) will travel to Milwaukee for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Towns missed Friday's game against the Knicks after entering concussion protocol -- he suffered the injury as a result of a car accident Thursday. While it's encouraging to hear that Towns will travel with the Wolves to Milwaukee, he'll still need to clear return-to-participation steps before returning to the court. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff Saturday.