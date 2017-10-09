Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Turnovers overshadow strong offensive display
Towns finished Sunday's preseason loss to the Warriors with 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one steal and six turnovers across 24 minutes.
While the collection of turnovers was certainly disappointing, Towns was super efficient from the floor, knocking down 60 percent of his field goal attempts. Even more impressive was his continued presence from beyond the arc, as Sunday's 2-for-3 showing from deep moved him up to 7-for-9 through three preseason games. After a sophomore season where Towns exploded for career-highs of 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers across 27.0 minutes per game, he could see a slight down tick in scoring with the arrival of Jimmy Butler. That said, Towns should still be a top option at center with his strong all-around numbers and lack of a glaring weakness.
