Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Turns in strong final line

Towns finished Sunday's game against Utah with 22 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 36 minutes.

Towns continues to inflict damage upon opposing teams, knocking down 60.0 percent of his field goals while hitting two or more threes in each of his previous four contests. The 7-0 center is having his best scoring month of the 2018-19 campaign, averaging 26.1 points along with 12.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 blocks through 13 games in January.