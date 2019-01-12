Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Uncertain for Saturday

Towns is uncertain if he will be able to play in Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to an ankle injury, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Towns had to go to the locker room in the first half of Friday's loss to the Mavericks, but ultimately returned. He finished with 30 points (12-21 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-5 3PT), 11 rebounds, and two assists, across 30 minutes. However, he was still feeling the effects of the injury after the game. Now in his fourth NBA season, the big man has yet to miss a game, so he would likely have to really be hurting to sit out. Consider him a game-time decision at this point. Gorgui Dieng would likely see a big bump in minutes should Towns not be able to go.