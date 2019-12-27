Play

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Unlikely to play Thursday

Towns (knee) isn't expected to play Thursday against Sacramento, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Towns is still officially questionable, but the team doesn't expect him to take the court Thursday evening. He's missed the last four games due to a left knee sprain and doesn't appear to be healthy enough to give it a go just yet. Gorgui Dieng should draw another start at center, assuming Towns is officially ruled out.

