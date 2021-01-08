Towns (wrist) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Towns hasn't taken the court since suffering a dislocated left wrist during Minnesota's second game of the season, but he's been increasing his activity in workouts recently. He has a chance to return to play when the Timberwolves return home Saturday against the Spurs, but it's not yet clear how much he'd play if he's ultimately available for the game.