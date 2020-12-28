Towns (wrist) was diagnosed with a left wrist dislocation Sunday and will be evaluated on a weekly basis, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The good news is Towns won't require surgery, but he figures to miss at least a week or two, and perhaps quite a bit more time. Wojnarowski reports that there is optimism within the Wolves organization that Towns' absence will be "relatively short-term," but it's unclear what, exactly, that means. In Towns' absence, expect Naz Reid to step into an increased role, while veteran Ed Davis could also move into the rotation off the bench.