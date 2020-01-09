Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Will be game-time call
Towns (knee) will have his status determined for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers following pregame warmups, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Towns has been day-to-day since he missed his first game with a sprained knee on Dec. 18. There haven't been real updates on his recovery in regard to what he has been able to do in practice, so if he plays Thursday, it would be relatively out of the blue.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out again Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out again•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out again Thursday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...