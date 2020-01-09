Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Will be game-time call

Towns (knee) will have his status determined for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers following pregame warmups, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Towns has been day-to-day since he missed his first game with a sprained knee on Dec. 18. There haven't been real updates on his recovery in regard to what he has been able to do in practice, so if he plays Thursday, it would be relatively out of the blue.