Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Will not return Saturday
Towns will not return to Saturday's game against the Wizards after suffering a right knee injury, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Towns was having an incredible game prior to suffering the injury, posting 40 points and 16 rebounds over 37 minutes. It's unclear when the injury was suffered and how severe it is. More information should come out following the game, and he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
