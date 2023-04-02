Towns (calf) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Towns is in the starting lineup and will be joined by Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert. Make sure you've got him active for a favorable matchup with the Trail Blazers.
