Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Will play Sunday

Towns (knee) will be available Sunday against the Lakers.

Towns is dealing with a minor knee issue, but he was probable coming in so his availability was never in much question. The big man is coming off of a 30-point, eight-assist, five-rebound, two-block, two-steal effort in Friday's loss to OKC.

