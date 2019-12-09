Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Will play Sunday
Towns (knee) will be available Sunday against the Lakers.
Towns is dealing with a minor knee issue, but he was probable coming in so his availability was never in much question. The big man is coming off of a 30-point, eight-assist, five-rebound, two-block, two-steal effort in Friday's loss to OKC.
