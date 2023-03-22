Towns (calf) will play Wednesday against the Hawks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Towns has been cleared to return from a 51-game absence due to a calf strain and will presumably take his usual spot in the starting frontcourt alongside Rudy Gobert. However, the Kentucky product will likely still have his minutes monitored closely for the next few games to ensure he's healthy for a potential playoff run. Before the injury, Towns averaged 21.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists with 51/33/90 shooting splits across his first 20 appearances this season.