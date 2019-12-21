Play

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't play Friday

Towns (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Towns was a limited participant in Friday morning's shootaround, and the team has since announced that he won't be available in Denver. With Towns out of commission, look for Gorgui Dieng and Jordan Bell to see an uptick in minutes.

