Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Towns (illness) won't play in Tuesday's preseason opener against the Heat, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.

Towns is still working his way back from a non-COVID illness that sidelined him to start training camp. The ailment isn't expected to hinder his availability for the start of the regular season, so it's likely safe to assume his absence Tuesday is simply precautionary.