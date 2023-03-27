Towns won't play Monday against the Kings due to right calf strain injury management.
Towns will take a seat for the second half of back-to-back set after hitting the go-ahead three-pointer in Sunday's win over Golden State. Given Monday is a rest day, it's safe to expect Towns to be back in action Wednesday in Phoenix, though his official status for that contest won't be known until after Monday's game.
