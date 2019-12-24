Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't play Monday
Towns (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Golden State, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Towns will miss his fourth straight matchup due to a left knee sprain. Gorgui Deng figures to draw another start at center in Towns' absence.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out again Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Limited participant in shootaround•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Officially questionable•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...