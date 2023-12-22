Towns (knee) is out for Saturday's matchup against the Kings, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Towns left Thursday's win over the Lakers late in the fourth quarter, limping and holding his left knee. The injury is being described as just soreness, so it appears the big man has avoided something serious. Saturday's absence will mark Towns' first of the campaign. In his stead, more minutes should be available for Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson, Jaden McDaniels and other frontcourt options.