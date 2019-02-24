Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't play Saturday
Towns (concussion) won't play in Saturday's game against the Bucks, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Towns will miss a second-straight game after suffering a concussion in a car accident. Look for Taj Gibson to draw a second-consecutive start as Towns recovers. His next opportunity to play will come Monday against Sacramento.
