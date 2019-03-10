Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't play Sunday
Towns (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against New York.
The Timberwolves remain hopeful about Towns' status for the future following an MRI on his right knee, but he'll be held out of Sunday's clash as a precaution. Gorgui Dieng and Taj Gibson should get extended playing time as a result.
