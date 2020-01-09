Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't play Thursday

Towns (knee) won't play Thursday against Portland, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It'll be Towns' 12th straight absence dating back to Dec. 18, as the forward continues to recover from a hampering left knee injury. This is the longest injury tenure of Towns' five-year career; the Kentucky product had previously missed a combined total of just five games entering into this season. With Towns inactive Thursday, Gorgui Dieng, who's started the past 11 matchups, will presumably retain his recent role versus the Trail Blazers.