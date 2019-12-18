Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't play Wednesday

Towns (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Towns is dealing with a sprained right knee and will miss at least one game as a result. In his absence, Gorgui Dieng is a candidate to start at center and benefit from increased run. Per Krawczynski, coach Ryan Saunders said Towns is day-to-day, so the team will wait and see how the big man feels in the coming days before determining his status for Friday's game in Denver.