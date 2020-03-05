Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't return Friday
Towns (wrist) will not play Friday against Orlando.
Towns hasn't played since Feb. 10 due to a fractured left wrist. He's approaching his two-week re-evaluation, at which point an updated timetable for his return will hopefully emerge. In the meantime, Juancho Hernangomez, James Johnson and Naz Reid should continue to see plenty of run in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out at least two weeks•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Getting second opinion•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: No specific timeline•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Expected to miss time after break•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out with wrist injury•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in loss to Raps•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...