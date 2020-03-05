Play

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't return Friday

Towns (wrist) will not play Friday against Orlando.

Towns hasn't played since Feb. 10 due to a fractured left wrist. He's approaching his two-week re-evaluation, at which point an updated timetable for his return will hopefully emerge. In the meantime, Juancho Hernangomez, James Johnson and Naz Reid should continue to see plenty of run in the frontcourt.

More News
Our Latest Stories