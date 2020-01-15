Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't return Wednesday
Towns (knee/illness) will not play Wednesday against the Pacers, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Towns hasn't played since Dec. 13 due to a knee injury and, more recently, an illness. Per Krawczynski, the big man's knee is no longer an issue, and he's expected to return to the court once he shakes the illness. Gorgui Dieng figures to draw another start Wednesday with Towns unavailable.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Absent from shootaround•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Game-time call for Saturday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...