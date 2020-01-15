Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't return Wednesday

Towns (knee/illness) will not play Wednesday against the Pacers, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Towns hasn't played since Dec. 13 due to a knee injury and, more recently, an illness. Per Krawczynski, the big man's knee is no longer an issue, and he's expected to return to the court once he shakes the illness. Gorgui Dieng figures to draw another start Wednesday with Towns unavailable.