Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Working toward long-term extension

Towns and the Timberwolves have engaged in discussions regarding a maximum contract extension, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Reports surfaced in late June of a rift between Towns and head coach Tom Thibodeau, but both men quickly refuted the accusations of discord, according to Jace Frederick of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Towns' interest in re-signing on a long-term deal seemingly supports the idea that any discontent with the organization is overblown, though it's uncertain how far along player and team are in negotiations for the extension. Even if he doesn't put pen to paper on a new deal by the time the season starts, Towns will undoubtedly enter 2018-19 as a centerpiece of the Timberwolves and a worthy first-round selection in just about every format. Towns has yet to miss a game in his three NBA seasons and averaged 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.4 blocks in 35.6 minutes per game in 2017-18 while delivering a career-best 64.6 true shooting percentage.