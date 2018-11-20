Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Assigned to G League
Bates-Diop was assigned to the Iowa Wolves of the G League on Tuesday.
Bates-Diop has appeared in just two games for the Timberwolves this season, and did not appear in any since he was last recalled. He will likely be available for Iowa's back-to-back set this weekend on the road.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Recalled from Iowa•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Assigned to G-League•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Stuck on bench in season opener•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Balanced performance Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Comes up just shy of double-double•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.