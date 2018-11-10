Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Assigned to G-League
Bates-Dip was assigned to the G-League on Saturday.
Bates-Diop has played just 18 minutes for the Timberwolves, totaling four points and three rebounds, plus a block. Being sent down to the G-League should give him an opportunity for some more minutes.
