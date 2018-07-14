Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Balanced performance Friday
Bates-Diop posted 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 83-71 summer league victory over the Nuggets.
Bates-Diop continues to post polished stats for the Timberwolves during summer league. Coming into Friday's performance, the second-round pick out of Ohio State was averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks across 33.7 minutes in four games.
