Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Career-best night off bench
Bates-Diop scored 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 100-98 loss to the Suns.
The second-year forward set a new career scoring high with the performance, topping the 18 points he posted against the Knicks in March. Bates-Diop had only played 38 total minutes in four games since being called up from Minnesota's G League affiliate heading into Saturday, but with Robert Covington (personal) away from the team and some other members of the rotation at the three and four banged up, he could be in line for a significant role in the short term.
