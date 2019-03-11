Bates-Diop finished with 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 35 minutes during Sunday's 103-92 victory over the Knicks.

Bates-Diop played a team-high 35 minutes Sunday, putting up career-high numbers in basically every category. The Timberwolves were without three of their starters which meant enlarged roles for a number of fringe guys. Bates-Diop has put together back-to-back games of at least 12 points and has perhaps played himself into a slightly larger role, even when the starters return to action. He is not worth picking up yet but owners in deep formats should keep an eye on the injury report moving forward.