Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Comes up just shy of double-double
Bates-Diop totaled 16 points (7-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 64-59 summer league loss to the Pistons.
Bates-Diop, a second-round pick in this year's draft from Ohio State, has been a consistent scoring and rebounding presence for Minnesota's summer squad. In four games, he's totaled 60 points and 33 rebounds, plus seven steals and five blocks. Considering the Timberwolves' relatively shallow depth chart, Bates-Diop should have the opportunity to fight for rotational minutes from Day 1.
