Timberwolves' Keita Bates-Diop: Continues to impress
Bates-Diop accounted for 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and a steal in 25 minutes Wednesday against San Antonio.
Bates-Diop topped double-figures for the third-straight game as it seems increasingly likely that the second-year forward's found himself a lasting role for Minnesota. In his past three outings, Bates-Diop's hit 20-of-35 shots from the field and 9-of-20 three-pointers, providing complementary offense and hard-nosed defense to the star-centric Timberwolves. Look for Bates-Diop to continue his strong play and see around 25 minutes in Sunday's tilt with Memphis.
